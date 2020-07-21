Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.96. 8,830,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,802,838. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.