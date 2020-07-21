Status Trading Up 0.5% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, ABCC and Ovis. Over the last week, Status has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $88.75 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.01850249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00080294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Koinex, Bittrex, CoinTiger, DEx.top, BigONE, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Upbit, DDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Huobi, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, IDCM, LATOKEN, OOOBTC, GOPAX, Neraex, IDEX, OTCBTC, IDAX, Cobinhood, ABCC, Poloniex, Binance, OKEx, Tidex, TOPBTC, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Bancor Network, Ovis, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

