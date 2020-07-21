Stealth Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Stealth has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $6,975.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006549 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001388 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000541 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,384,189 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.