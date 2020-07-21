Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co lowered its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for about 0.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,908.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,367,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,575,000 after buying an additional 63,384 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stericycle by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.32. 211,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,721. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other Stericycle news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

