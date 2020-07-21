Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.34. The stock had a trading volume of 657,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $293.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.