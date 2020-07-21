Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.45. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $295.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

