Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.49. 513,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

