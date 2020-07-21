Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 229,841 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,841 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,536,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 256,187 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

