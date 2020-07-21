Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 515 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $191.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,517. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.31. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

