Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,781,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 84,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.84. 780,301 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

