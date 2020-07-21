Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,677 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.