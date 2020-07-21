Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after buying an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,572,000 after buying an additional 503,122 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,001,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,332,754. The company has a market cap of $648.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.20 and its 200-day moving average is $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

