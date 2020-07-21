Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Docusign by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Docusign by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.99. 4,306,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,129. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $217.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $5,058,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 217,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,500,059.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

