Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,596 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.88. 790,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

