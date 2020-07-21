Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $8.07 Million Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 816.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 570,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,046,000 after purchasing an additional 242,896 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 463,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,032,000 after purchasing an additional 215,376 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,947,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,492.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 197,403 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.38. 502,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,301. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.37.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

