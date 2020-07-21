Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 327.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 565,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,589. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

