Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,555 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $120.03. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.