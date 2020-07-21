Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires New Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $77,798,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.59. 299,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

