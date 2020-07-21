Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 16,193 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. 3,375,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,921,720. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

