Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,096,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,569,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,682,000 after buying an additional 266,399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after buying an additional 1,313,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,585,000 after buying an additional 367,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

NYSE GE traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 69,771,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,339,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.