Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 3,886 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

ADP traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $147.19. 44,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,152. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

