Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $211,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.00. 234,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average is $114.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.