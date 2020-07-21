Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $323,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,397 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.32. 266,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,710. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

