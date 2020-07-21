Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after buying an additional 524,108 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nike by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 125,201 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Nike by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. 362,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

