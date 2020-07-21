Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $317,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 537,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,667,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.