Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $502,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,517. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $206.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

