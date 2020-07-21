Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ANSYS by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ANSYS by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.18.

ANSYS stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.22. 11,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.47. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.81 and a fifty-two week high of $309.57.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.