Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,817 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.60. 63,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,931. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average of $130.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

