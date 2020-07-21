Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 607 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $9.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.15. 91,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.