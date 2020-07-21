Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $200,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 676 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.98. 39,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,743. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $314.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.59 and a 200 day moving average of $275.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.