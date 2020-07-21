Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $296,000 Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 165,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

