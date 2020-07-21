Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

