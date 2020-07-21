Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 49,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. 294,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,036. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

