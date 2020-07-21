Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,517,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,545,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 18.9% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned about 0.72% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Watson Rebecca grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 47,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 65,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 323,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 41,821 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 259,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. 21,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $31.40.

