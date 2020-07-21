SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. SYSCO comprises 1.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $53.03. 2,727,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,931. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

