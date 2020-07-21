Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.40). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 278.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. 6,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.95. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $71.65.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $94,778.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,551 shares of company stock worth $2,774,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,868,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 71,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

