Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.32). Talend reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.14%. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLND shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

TLND traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. Talend has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

In related news, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $52,176.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 604,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,439,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sudhir Steven Singh acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $495,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $113,884. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Talend by 99.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 317,195 shares during the period. Dumont Global LP purchased a new stake in Talend in the first quarter worth about $1,697,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Talend in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Talend by 191.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Talend by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

