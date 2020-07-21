Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.5% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Target by 3.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.82. 3,824,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,202. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.