Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after purchasing an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,529,000 after acquiring an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $684,508,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.47. 117,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.48. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

