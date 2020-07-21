Terracoin (TRC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $230.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,359.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.91 or 0.02445816 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00603613 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000693 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.