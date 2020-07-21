Tether (USDT) Market Cap Reaches $9.17 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, TDAX, LBank and BitMart. Tether has a total market capitalization of $9.17 billion and approximately $16.85 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.01850249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00080294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113724 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TDAX, UEX, OOOBTC, CoinBene, DragonEX, IDCM, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, B2BX, BtcTurk, Trade By Trade, LBank, Kucoin, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, BitMart, Liqui, Sistemkoin, Kraken, EXX, Huobi, Bitfinex, BitForex, Bittrex, TOPBTC, MBAex, QBTC, Coinut, CoinEx, Iquant, Binance, OKEx, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Gate.io, BigONE, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, ChaoEX, Exmo, Kryptono, Bibox, ABCC, FCoin, Bit-Z, IDAX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

