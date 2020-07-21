Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $402.97. 1,511,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,712. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $405.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

