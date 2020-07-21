Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 11,543 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.36 on Monday, hitting $266.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,864,555. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $269.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

