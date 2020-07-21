Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,517. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

