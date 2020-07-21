Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.90. 3,684,755 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29.

