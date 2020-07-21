Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $50.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,565.72. 1,556,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,166. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,454.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,368.88. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,577.13. The firm has a market cap of $1,034.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,589.81.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.