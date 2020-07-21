Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $7.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,001,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,332,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $648.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

