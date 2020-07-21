Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $839,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. AXA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. First American Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.11. 3,619,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $184.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,546 shares of company stock worth $1,824,003. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.