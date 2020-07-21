Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $946,000 Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $22.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $455.27. 3,511,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,520. The company has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.39 and a 200 day moving average of $364.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.