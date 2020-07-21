Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,269,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,230,799. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

